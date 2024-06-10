Woman taken to hospital after car rolls and comes to rest between bridge and tree

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Three crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene on Owls Lane in Lydham on Friday at 7.08pm, alongside West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

The casualty was assisted from the car which had overturned on the A459 and and was stuck between a bridge and a tree.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver sustained non-serious injuries and treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further care.

West Mercia Police closed the road while emergency services dealt with the crash.