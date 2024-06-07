Trapped casualty rescued from rolled car resting between bridge and tree

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.08pm on Friday reporting a road traffic collision in Lydham.

Three fire crews, including the rescue tender, were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Craven Arms and Wellington to Owls Lane on the A489.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended the scene where a car had rolled over and come to a rest between a bridge and a tree.

One casualty was assisted from the vehicle by crews and taken into care by the Ambulance Service.

West Mercia Police said on X: "Please be aware that due to a police incident, there is a road closure in place on Owls Lane, Lydham, Shropshire. This may cause increased traffic in the area. Please find an alternate route."

Crews were finished at the scene at 7.32pm.