'It gives a reason for people to gather': Residents in uproar at Post Office outreach closure call

And despite a petition launched in Marton in south Shropshire the Post Office looks set to close the outreach service held once a week with no chance of saving it.

Councillor Heather Kidd, the Liberal Democrat Shropshire Councillor for Chirbury & Worthen, said the opening hours of 9.30am to 11.30am on a Monday are "setting it up to fail".

She wants the Post Office to try another better time, similar to other outreach services being kept open, rather than close it.

"If that doesn't work we will have to accept that not enough people use it," she said.

And it isn't just about providing Post Office services, she said.

"It provides a reason for people to gather and have a coffee, have health checks, a chance to buy various essentials and a number of other drop in events when needed.

"The timing of this is not perfect and I would suggest that a lunch time session such as the one at Hope Village Hall would prove to fit better and be able to attract more people.

"Perhaps if other outreach post offices are closing in the area, then this one could have a trial at a lunch time slot."

The parish council has joined the fight to keep the service going by launching a petition which has gathered scores of signatures.