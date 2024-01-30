A £1,000 boost for Bishops Castle trust’s building appeal

Halls has donated £1,000 to Bishops Castle & District Community Land Trust’s campaign to convert the former Stars newsagent in the town’s Church Street to create two flats for local people and a community shop for pop up businesses.

The trust has launched a £50,000 appeal to bring back to life the building that has been empty for six years and the work is due to be completed this summer.

Late chairman Bill Bainbridge, who owned the Three Tuns Brewery in Bishops Castle, left the trust £250,000 in his will.

This legacy has been used to repay the bulk of the mortgage on the first two houses built by the trust in Bishops Castle in 2012 – 1 and 2 Kings Head Yard – and to buy Star newsagents building which needs major renovation work.

Owned by 289 member shareholders, the trust derives most of its income from below market rents from its tenants.

“Our charitable trust is rooted in the community with a not-for-profit ethos,” said Jonathan Brown, trust secretary. “We are building a virtuous circle that underpins the community.

“We know our homes have made a positive difference to all those who have been given a roof over their heads and want to do more.

“Our present project has been made possible only because of the wonderful legacy from Bill Bainbridge. The building costs are high because the building is so old.

“That’s why we depend on the support of businesses like Halls, with whom we have always had a good relationship because they used to manage our first two homes for us.

“They are a genuinely local business with a livestock market in the town and we are very grateful for their donation.”

David Bryan Jones, Halls’ Bishops Castle office manager, said: “To see this building come back to life in such a prominent position is extremely important for the town and we at Halls are delighted to lend our support.

“Having lived and worked in Bishops Castle for 30 years, I know that the trust has done a good job in providing affordable homes for local people who have struggled to find accommodation.”

The trust has also received donations from SWS Broadband, About Music Project and Charles Ransford & Son Ltd, Bishops Castle.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Stars Appeal can do at justgiving.com/campaign/stars-appeal