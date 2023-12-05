South Shropshire choir tunes up for its Big Christmas Sing

The Marches Choir, conducted by Alistair Auld, will sing a variety of seasonal pieces, including Past Three O'Clock, a lively traditional carol, and Il est né, le divin Enfant, a delightful French number.

The Sans Day Carol will have an oboe accompaniment, and as usual there will also be a number of carols for audience participation.

Children and families are especially welcome to the event at St John's Church, Bishops Castle, and there will be some special carols in which the children in the audience will be the stars.

Mince pies and wine will be available in the interval to add to the festive spirit.

The concert will start at 7pm on Wednesday, December 13.

Tickets (£8, children and students free) are available by calling 07806 433394, online from TicketSource or can be purchased from choir members or on the night.