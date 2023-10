Care home residents at risk after employee sacked over abuse allegations 'let themselves in'

Care home residents were left at risk after an ex-staff member, dismissed following allegations of abuse, would allegedly "just let themselves in".

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Keegan's Court Residential Care Home. Photo: Google Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Keegan's Court Residential Care Home in Bishops Castle in June, after a series of repeated failures.