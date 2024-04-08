Water company aims to resolve low pressure issue between Bridgnorth and Bishop's Castle as quickly as possible
Water teams are in the SY6 area of Shropshire - between Bridgnorth and Bishop's Castle - to resolve an issue of low pressure in the area.
By David Tooley
Severn Trent Water says it believes the issue is to do with its own boosters/pumps but they are looking to restore supplies as quickly as possible.
The issue was identified on Sunday afternoon and the company says it will update its incident website as soon as it receives more more information.