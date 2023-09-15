Fire crews called to reports of head-on crash involving a car and motorbike in Bishop's Castle

Firefighters were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Bishop's Castle.

Firefighters were called at 2.54pm today
Crews were called to Clearview Stores, at More Works, at 2.54pm on Friday following reports of a head-on crash between a car and a motorbike.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Bishop's Castle.

