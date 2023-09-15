Fire crews called to reports of head-on crash involving a car and motorbike in Bishop's Castle

Crews were called to Clearview Stores, at More Works, at 2.54pm on Friday following reports of a head-on crash between a car and a motorbike.
One fire appliance was mobilised from Bishop's Castle.
More information to follow.
