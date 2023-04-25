Plant sale raises hundreds of pounds for Bishop's Castle charity

The plant sale in Bishop's Castle. Photo: Ruth Houghton.

Volunteers and other supporters of the SpArc leisure centre charity in the town held a stall outside Wrights Army Surplus shop on Saturday.

They raised £680 for the cause from a busy morning selling a huge amount and variety of plants, which were all donated by keen gardeners from in and around Bishop’s Castle. This resulted in brisk sales right through to closing time, with very few plants leftover.

Jean Shirley, the charity's chair of trustees, said: "Our annual plant stall is an important event in the SpARC fundraising calendar. Post-pandemic it’s great to be back with our usual selection of good quality plants, as well as a really interesting variety to suit all gardens and wildlife planting schemes.”

Plants included vegetable and tomato plants, shrubs and roses, perennials, rockery plants, house plants and a number of wildflower plants, which were very popular.

Ruth Houghton, secretary and trustee, said: “We are continually grateful for the support of our local community. It was a really good sale and only possible due to the volunteer hours that they put in, whether growing plants, putting up posters, providing tables or making cups of tea on the day; it all makes such a difference”.

Jean added: "To raise £680 is a fantastic achievement and we were inspired by lots of good feedback from SpArC customers. It makes all the hard work worthwhile”.

For more information about the SpArC charity visit the Facebook page savethesparc