Amy starts up business after successful college course

By Sue SmithBishop's CastlePublished:

A woman who has gained qualifications in beauty specialist techniques at Shrewsbury College has set up her own business.

Amy Tipton

Amy Tipton, aged 33, from Ludlow, is renting a room at the Doll Me Up clinic in Market Square in Bishop's Castle and is offering non-surgical solutions to hair and tattoo removal and skin rejuvenation.

She hopes to introduce prospective clients to her business, which she has appropriately named Aim Laser.

Amy said: "I have always held an ambition to go into the beauty business.

"I gained my Level 2 VTCT diploma in beauty specialist techniques in 2019 after a 12-month course at Shrewsbury College.

"More recently I have gained my Level 4 diploma. The treatments I will be offering will be based on light and laser.

"This all came about from people asking the clinic for a laser hair therapist. I was initially going to set up the business at home.

"I just enjoy helping people and rather than the beauty side I wanted to treat people needing help. A member of my family is transgender and, because of this, I know that there is a real call for hair removal.

"I want to offer a community space which is inclusive to everyone. Initially I will be working in the evenings and at weekends until I manage to build up the business."

