Visitors flocking to south Shropshire arts festival

Bishops Castle Arts Festival - Willow Weaving Workshop at The Methodist Hall with Sophie Francis (in burgundy).

With three days gone of the six-day Bishop's Castle Arts Festival there is still lots on to see and do up until the musicians put away their instruments and the artists pack up their easels for another year.

Organiser Sue Willmer said: "We have got so much talent in Bishop's Castle that even in six days I could not fit everyone in.

"The events are going very well and everyone seems to be having a great time."

The agenda includes plays, talks, artist open studios, exhibitions, many of which have been sold out, said Sue. Highlights have included an upcycling workshop.

"Some of the highlights for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are the Castle Arts exhibition, the open studio trail, and a Scraptastic workshop for the children at SpArC Theatre. There is also a jazz quartet concert coming up at the town hall with some big names, an artisan market and a signwriting workshop at the Weighbridge Museum on Saturday.

"On Sunday there is the second show of a surreal play about nuking Clun which has been getting rave reviews!"

On Wednesday Sophie Francis, held a fully booked willow weaving workshop where people learned something of her art by being taught to make a basket using traditional techniques over the course of a long day.

Sophie, who lives near Cardington, is known as the Travelling Weaver, and she had been working in the art for four years.

She said: "Everyone was really talking enthusiastically about the arts festival."

The festival has recently seen a big drop off in cash donations. The organisers have launched a Go Fund Me page for any donations via the link https://gofund.me/f3dce943