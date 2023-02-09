Fire crews scrambled to blaze on flatbed truck near Shropshire border with Wales

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service scrambled two engines to Chirbury at 1.41pm on Thursday to reports of a fire near the border.

A spokesman for the fire service said crews donned breathing apparatus and used a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

The spokesman said: "This incident was a flatbed vehicle involved in fire. Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish. An over the border appliance from Mid & West Wales also assisted."