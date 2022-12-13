Christmas draw winners in Bishop's Castle celebrate some 'really serious winnings'

Winner Sue Rose

The club recently held its Christmas Draw and also celebrated the fact that it continues to raise serious money for the town's leisure centre.

A spokesman said some "really serious winnings" were made by members Sue Rose (£435); Helen Phillips and Laura Wilde (£261 each); Ann Macdonald, David Luckhurst, Greta Howell (£174 each).

But the spokesman pondered: "It’s such a shame that we can’t get more interest in the draw."

Winner Sue said: “I have made a regular contribution to the 500 club since its inception, mainly because I feel that the town is so lucky to have all the activities provided locally at SpArC.

"I particularly love the fact that I can walk, down the road and watch a play streamed from a London theatre or a film that I may or may not have heard of, along with a glass of wine or two. Not only do I feel happy to support SpArC through the 500 club, but I have had the pleasant surprise of several wins. That's pretty good value, I think.”

The SpArC Charity recently contributed nearly £100,000 to refurbish the gym. It is now planning a café facility and a children’s climbing boulder.

The spokesman added: "This monthly draw provides much needed regular income. The more players, the bigger the winnings!