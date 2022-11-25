Events planned to build up excitement for Christmas Lights switch on in Bishop's Castle

File picture of a previous Bishops Castle Christmas lights celebration - Alden and Laban Goodby-Bloor

A whole weekend of fun and events has been arranged in the town with Hollywood action blockbuster, music, a parade of illuminated tractors, and a lantern parade building up to the big switch moment.

Top Gun – The Movie on at the SpArC Theatre on Thursday, December 1, and the Mayor's Christmas Quiz taking place at the Six Bells on the Friday being just appetisers for the big day.

A whole day of activities are planned on the Saturday, December 3 to really build up the excitement.

There will be a craft fair at the church, a flea market at the Town Hall, Father Christmas will join the illuminated Tractors and Lantern Parade to switch on the lights at 6pm.

That will be followed by fireworks and carol singing around the tree.

The community hub is holding an open house whilst Christmas will be celebrated at the Weighbridge Museum from 12 noon to 5pm. There will be food including Mr T’s Pies, a hog roast and mulled cider at the Happy Bap whilst the Six Bells Kitchen will be open all day.