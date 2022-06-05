Railway Museum shows off its exhibitions for Jubilee

From vintage fire fighting equipment, miniature steam models, there were plenty of things on show for people to see at Weighbridge Railway Museum, Bishops Castle, on Saturday.
There was a 1936 Diamond T Truck on a weighing platform, which enabled volunteers to show visitors how the mechanical weighbridge measured vehicles' weight.
Lin Dalton, from the museum, said: "The weather was mixed in the morning, but it did get better in the afternoon. We did have a good turn out and people were able to sit outside and wander around."
Entry to the event was free, with refreshments on offer in the marque.