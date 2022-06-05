Notification Settings

Railway Museum shows off its exhibitions for Jubilee

By Megan Howe

A Shropshire railway museum had a number of exhibits on offer to visitors for its Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

With one of his model steamrollers on display, Roy Hatfield, of Bishop's Castle, at Weighbridge Railway Museum, Bishop's Castle
From vintage fire fighting equipment, miniature steam models, there were plenty of things on show for people to see at Weighbridge Railway Museum, Bishops Castle, on Saturday.

Looking at a model of Bishop's Castle Railway Station, Bishop's Castle Railway Society director trustee Lin Dalton, at Weighbridge Railway Museum, Bishop's Castle

There was a 1936 Diamond T Truck on a weighing platform, which enabled volunteers to show visitors how the mechanical weighbridge measured vehicles' weight.

With his 1945 stationary engine on display, Camron Rollinson, aged 8, of Bishop's Castle, at Weighbridge Railway Museum, Bishop's Castle

Lin Dalton, from the museum, said: "The weather was mixed in the morning, but it did get better in the afternoon. We did have a good turn out and people were able to sit outside and wander around."

Entry to the event was free, with refreshments on offer in the marque.

