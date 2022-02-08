South Shropshire residents alerted to road closure starting tomorrow

Roadworks

The temporary but urgent road closure at Bryn, near Clun, will be carried out from 8am tomorrow until 5pm on Friday (Feb 11) to repair carriageway defects on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Bishop's Castle Councillor Ruth Houghton has sent an email alert to warn that the closure will affect residents in Cefn Einion, Mainstone, Acton, Argoed and surrounding areas.

Residents can view the closure and diversion route by clicking here: https://one.network/?tm=127542195