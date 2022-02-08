Notification Settings

South Shropshire residents alerted to road closure starting tomorrow

By David Tooley
Bishop's Castle
Published:

A councillor has warned that residents in the Bishop's Castle area will be affected by an urgent road closure starting tomorrow (Weds, Feb 9).

Roadworks
Roadworks

The temporary but urgent road closure at Bryn, near Clun, will be carried out from 8am tomorrow until 5pm on Friday (Feb 11) to repair carriageway defects on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Bishop's Castle Councillor Ruth Houghton has sent an email alert to warn that the closure will affect residents in Cefn Einion, Mainstone, Acton, Argoed and surrounding areas.

Residents can view the closure and diversion route by clicking here: https://one.network/?tm=127542195

Queries can be directed to Customer Services on 0345 6789006, or contact the Street Works Team on streetworks@shropshire.gov.uk.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

