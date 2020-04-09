Football club pavilion plans approved

Bishop’s Castle Town FC wants to create a state-of-the-art changing block at the Community College playing fields, complete with a first aid room, officials’ changing areas, a club room, visitor toilets and storage.

The club, which formed more than 120 years ago and currently plays in JT Hughes Montgomeryshire League Division One, does not have its own facilities meaning players have to change at the Community College across the road.

The club said in a design and access statement: “The new sports pavilion will replace the existing dilapidated wooden pavilion, and provide a level of facility which has not previously existed on the playing fields.

“The benefits will be three-fold: to the football club, to the Community College and to the wider community.

“The football club has been looking for a long time for a permanent site where it can offer modern and safe provision for players of all ages but particularly the more junior ones, the benefit to the College of the proposed facilities on the playing fields must surely be obvious, and the wider community will be encouraged to enjoy the currently under-utilised playing fields with the new pavilion in place.”

A new 20-space car park will also be created under the plans, with a new vehicle access.

The statement added: “This new car park will be a considerable safety improvement as players currently have to cross the A488, which can be dangerous for young players in particular.

“The whole of the new facility will be fully compatible with the needs of disabled users, in terms of parking, access, changing and toilet facilities.”

Granting approval, planning officer Heather Owen said: “The proposed building would replace an existing structure which is falling into a poor state of repair and no longer meets the needs of the sports groups whom utilise the playing fields.”

Granting permission, she concluded: “The proposed pavilion and car parking would enhance the facilities available for users of an existing and established sporting facility to the benefit of the local and wider community.

“The parking area, access and pavilion are grouped together and would be viewed alongside mature landscaped hedge boundaries as well as the existing college buildings.

“The scheme would not adversely detract from the visual amenity of the site and wider surrounds and can be carried out without detriment to biodiversity or highway safety.”