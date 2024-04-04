People power helps reopen community hospital's inpatient ward

Bishop's Castle Community Hospital's 16 inpatient beds were 'temporarily' closed in October 2021 due to staffing shortages and safety concerns.

But this morning, after a concerted and successful community-supported campaign to recruit staff for the unit, Shropshire Community Health Trust's Board (Shropcom), said the ward would be re-opening.

Confirming the move at the meeting in Ludlow, Shropcom Chief Executive, Patricia Davies praised the efforts of the community and trust staff in the recruitment drive, and said the success had provided lessons for recruitment elsewhere.

Ms Davies told the meeting – and campaigners who had attended to see the decision in person – a 'mobilisation plan' for the re-opening, which would set out the timescale, would be brought back to next month's trust board meeting.

Those present were told the unit would be reopening as soon as practically possible.

The meeting heard how the Bishop's Castle public, specifically the 'Save our Beds' campaign, had played a major part in telling prospective workers what it was like to live in the town.

It came after the board agreed last September to postpone a decision on the unit's future to allow for fresh recruitment efforts to take place.

Shropcom trust chair Tina Long said a "huge thank you" to those who had supported the recruitment.

She said: "It has really demonstrated for me a different way of working with the local community that has really paid dividends."

She added: "This could not have been done without the help of the local community, particularly the Save our Beds campaign who have been tremendous."

Ms Davies spoke of the importance of community services, such as those provided at Bishop's Castle Hospital.

She said: "There is a huge amount of reporting and media attention given to acute trusts up and down the country and that is right and proper, acute care is essential.

"However, a lot of care can be delivered in the community and as close to people's homes as possible, and I know that as a jobbing clinician and a very proud jobbing district nurse for nearly 30 years now."

Ms Davies also recounted a story of a patient who had been treated at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) in intensive care with Covid.

She said: "He said SaTH saved my life and the community trust gave me back my life – and that is the definition of what we can do."

She added: “In rural communities those community hospitals are not just about the beds, they are important in terms of delivering care not just within the hospital but radiating out into those communities.”

Ms Davies said there had been a "very different" approach to recruitment for the hospital over the past six months, adding: "Those have been hugely successful."

The chief executive said she wanted to "personally thank" those who had helped with the recruitment, particularly Bishop's Castle mayor, Josh Dickin and Jenny Sargent of the Save our Beds campaign, along with the ward staff and trust workers who had supported the efforts.

The meeting did hear that the body in charge of Shropshire's health services had contacted the trust to make sure the decision is financially viable.

The board report explained: "On 25th March, the Trust received a letter from Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board, which confirmed that should the inpatient facility at BCCH reopen, it should be done so within the existing financial envelope and that any services within the community which were enhanced due to the temporary closure of the beds should return to business as usual levels to achieve the rebalance of capacity and activity."

Ms Davies added: "I do not think that is going to prevent us from making the recommended decision within the paper but to note we are continuing those discussions with commissioners in terms of the services we provide, not just in Bishop's Castle, but more broadly."