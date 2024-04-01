Tree felling, repairs and bridge inspection behind road closures across Shropshire this week

The A489 at Plowden will be shut on weekdays from today for more than a month due to work to tackle diseased trees.

The closure, which will take in 40 days, will allow for tree felling due to AshDieback disease to take place. Two separate diversions are in place – one for light traffic and one for HGVs.

Elsewhere, from Wednesday another road will be closed during the day for surface repairs.

Traffic will be prohibited from using B4363 Deuxhill to Billingsley for six days between 9.30am and 4pm, Shropshire Council has confirmed.

The closure will allow for carriageway repairs to include kerbing, sign posts and iron works.

Another road is set to be closed for a day for a bridge inspection.

The closure, which will prevent traffic from using the B4361 Ludford Bridge at Ludlow, will take place on Thursday, according to Shropshire Council.

The authority said it would allow for a ‘principal bridge inspection’ to take place.An alternative route will be in place.