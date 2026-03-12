Shropshire MP secures Westminster debate on the blight of potholes on rural roads

Stuart Anderson MP is calling on his constituents across South Shropshire to report potholes and help build the case for urgent repairs ahead of the the debate, scheduled for March 17.

Mr Anderson launched a road safety campaign in August 2024 and urged key partners to take more action on issues affecting drivers in South Shropshire, including the scourge of potholes.

His "Pothole Patrol Survey" found more than 100 hotspots in towns and villages like Cleobury Mortimer, Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Worfield.

He said this year’s survey has already identified a further 143 hotspots and the MP is urging residents to report troublesome potholes to Shropshire Council via Fix My Street so that he can then chase it up.

He said that road safety remains a major concern for residents in South Shropshire.

The Government's Road Safety Strategy, which was published in January, found that rural roads are responsible 60 per cent of road fatalities - despite carrying only 45 per cent of traffic.

Each year, a thousand people lose their lives on rural roads.

In West Mercia, 56 people were killed and 519 people seriously injured in road collisions last year alone.

Me Anderson said: “Last year, an astonishing £645 million was spent repairing vehicles damaged by potholes on our country’s roads.

"In South Shropshire, I have been inundated with reports of residents facing burst tyres, damaged suspensions, and expensive repair bills. Beyond the cost and inconvenience, I am greatly concerned about growing safety concerns.

"Every year, a thousand people die on rural roads. I have secured this Westminster Hall Debate on road conditions in rural areas so that the government can be held to account on these urgent issues affecting communities like ours.

"At the same time, I am urging residents to report troublesome potholes and help build the case for urgent repairs on our county’s roads. Together, we can build a clear picture of the worst-affected areas and press for the improvements our communities deserve."