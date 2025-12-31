Villagers warn of flood risk and 'significant strain' on services as plan for 100 new homes considered

Planning promotion company, Lone Star Land, submitted outline plans to build up to 100 new homes in Burford, near Tenbury Wells, earlier this month.

The application related to a patch of land north of the A456, on the eastern edge of the village.

Documents suggested that the site could comprise 90 homes built by a developer, along with 10 'self-build' plots, with 20 percent of the homes being made available for affordable rent or ownership.

But in the two weeks since the planning application was submitted to the council, several residents have submitted formal objections to the scheme.