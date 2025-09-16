Investigation reveals more work needed to repair A49 bridge following tractor crash

A National Highway investigation has revealed further damage to the underside of a bridge that was struck by a tractor earlier this month.

The A49 between Ludlow and Craven Arms was closed for several hours after a tractor hit a bridge over the River Onny at Onibury on Monday, September 1.

Both the road bridge and adjacent footbridge were severely damaged in the incident, with temporary traffic controls put in place before the road reopened several hours later.

A spokesperson for National Highways said that while the road remains structurally safe, the impact also caused significant damage to the underside of the footbridge.

Joseph Walmsley, route manager at National Highways, said: “Unfortunately, bridge strikes cause damage and delays and we are doing all we can to keep users safe and disruption to a minimum while we make plans for the repairs.

"The close proximity of the level crossing also requires stricter traffic management to keep road users and pedestrians safe throughout.

“Detailed inspections of the bridge have highlighted that further work needs to be done to the underneath of the bridge to make it safe for all users.

"There are multiple complexities to this type of repair and the complex design and age of the bridge means these types of unexpected repairs can take time.”

A temporary footpath has been created since the incident, and temporary lights have been installed to maintain one lane of traffic across the bridge.

Future work will include repairing the damaged pedestrian footbridge and replacing the bridge parapets and edge beams.

The current traffic management system will remain in place while plans are developed for these repairs.