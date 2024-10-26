Rural councils require more Government support according to Shropshire MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stuart Anderson MP has urged the Government to "recognise the pressure that rural services are facing" and reform the National Funding Formula with a rural uplift and to continue the Rural Services Delivery Grant that provides "un-ringfenced funding" towards the possible additional costs of delivering services in sparsely populated areas.

As plans are progressed for the Budget next Wednesday (October 30), the South Shropshire MP has also called for an extension of the Lower Tier Services Grant that was introduced by the previous government and provides additional funding to support the delivery of services such as homelessness, planning, recycling, and refuse collection.

Mr Anderson's call comes after an analysis by the County Councils Network (CCN) that found that local authorities in England face a funding shortfall of £54 billion over the next five years.