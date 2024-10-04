Council lists Shropshire villages risking missing out on full fibre broadband upgrade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council and Openreach have said that more than 4,900 homes and businesses in 12 Shropshire villages risk missing out on a vital full fibre broadband upgrade due to a lack of local support in some areas.

Openreach aims to build a new network across Claverley, Clee Hill, Cressage, Little Brampton, Lydbury North, Morville, Norton, Quatt, Stottesdon, Uppington, Upton Magna and Worfield.

The firm said the upgrade promises to transform daily life by boosting local businesses, enhancing digital skills, and future-proofing the community for the digital age.

But, it says the success of this project depends on residents pledging free government vouchers, which help fund the new network. Without enough pledges, thousands of homes and businesses could be left behind.