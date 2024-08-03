Air ambulance scrambled as three people cut from two-vehicle crash in early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said the collision occurred on the B4364 road between Ludlow and Bridgnorth at the Bromdon Junction.

In a social media post at around 5am the force said: “Officers are currently at the scene and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) said it was called at around 3.30am with fire crews from Ludlow, Cleobury Mortimer and Wellington all attending the scene and were joined by both a land ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson for SFRS said the incident involved two vehicles and three casualties had to be cut free from by fire crews.

“Casualties were taken to hospital via land ambulance and incident left in care of police,” the spokesperson said.