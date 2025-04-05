Man to take on two charity runs in support of aunt defying odds in battle with brain tumour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludlow resident Rachel Massey, then 50, was forced to retire from her role as a primary school teacher after being diagnosed with an anaplastic astrocytoma after suffering a seizure in 2018.

She was given just three to five years to live, but she has defied the odds and is now in her sixth-year post-diagnosis.

Now, her nephew, Tom Steventon, aged 29, is preparing to take on two mammoth runs to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

He said: "I was devastated when I found out my aunt has a brain tumour. It’s hard to process, and I feel lost in how to help. I just hope she gets the care and support she needs to fight through this."

Tom Stevenson

Rachel said: “Every day is truly a gift, and I’m grateful for the incredible care I’ve received. I want to help others facing this fight, which is why I’m so moved by Tom’s support. The money raised from events like this marathon will help us fund vital research to improve survival rates for others.”

Rachel underwent 33 sessions of radiotherapy and a year of oral chemotherapy. Since retiring, she has devoted herself to volunteering and raising funds for research into brain tumours, including organising campaigns during Brain Tumour Awareness Month to raise awareness about the impact of brain tumours.

On April 27, Tom will run the Manchester Marathon, and just a week later, on May 4, he will run the Birmingham Half Marathon, covering a total of 39.3 miles across the two events.

Tom said: “Running both the Manchester and Birmingham marathons is my way of showing support for Rachel and all those affected by brain tumours. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer and just 1 per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Rachel Massey. Photo: Brain Tumour Research

"I hope to contribute to the critical research needed to improve treatments and ultimately find a cure.”

Louise Aubrey, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, praised Tom’s efforts, saying: “Tom’s commitment to running not just one, but two marathons in support of Brain Tumour Research is remarkable. His dedication to raising awareness and funds for such a crucial cause will have a lasting impact on the fight against brain tumours.

"The funds raised will help drive vital research that is desperately needed to improve survival rates for those affected by these devastating cancers.”

Tom’s fundraising page can be found online at: justgiving.com/page/thomas steventon-1737470269865