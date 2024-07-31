A popular music festival on a farm in the Shropshire Hills is set to make a return in August.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A range of tribute acts and local bands are set to take ot the stage of the three-day event.

The event, set in the Shropshire Hills is dog and children-friendly, with tickets, including camping, available for the three days from £95. Day tickets cost £55 for adults and £10 for under 12s.

There will also be a family fun day ahead of the festival on August 8 and a free circus workshops for children on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Organiser Matthew Gurdin said: “People can camp from Monday the 5th till Monday the 12th with the music starting on Friday the 9th.”

He added that the event was dog-friendly and fully licensed.

Tickets and more information can be found at: farmerphilsfestival.com/buy-tickets/