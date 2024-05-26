Find out what half-term activities are on offer in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

From theatre performances and outdoor adventures, to creative workshops, there is something for everyone.

Here’s a brief summary of activities in the county over the half-term break, supplied by Shropshire Council.

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery is offering a 'Roots & Shoots' children's printing workshop.

This drop-in printing session on Friday, 31 May, has been inspired by the Peter Rabbit Storytime Trail and is suitable for children above the age of two.

The workshop costs £4, payable on the day.

Moreover, the museum and art gallery is showcasing an exhibition celebrating Shrewsbury town crier, Martin Wood, and his 40-year career.

There is a free talk on Edward I and Shrewsbury, an LGBTQ+ family drop-in session, and a 'Mighty Knights' trail in the grounds of Shrewsbury Castle grounds.

Details on all the museum's events can be found at: https://www.shropshiremuseums.org.uk/events/

At the Severn Valley Country Park, children can help provide birds with a cosy home.

The park is offering the opportunity to make bird boxes on May 29 from 11am to 12.30pm.

Participants can join the country park's ranger and search for the perfect nesting materials to make a comfortable home for birds.

Bird box building costs £12 per child while accompanying adults are free.

For booking and further information, read more at: http://www.shropshiresgreatoutdoors.co.uk/event/bird-box-building-at-severn-valley-country-park/

Elsewhere, if you're looking for ways to keep fit and healthy, then you can take part in Severn Valley Country Park parkrun every Saturday from 9am until 10.30am.

The weekly 5km event is free to enter, and you can also volunteer or spectate.

Details can be found at: http://www.shropshiresgreatoutdoors.co.uk/events/

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury is showcasing Les Misérables, The Little Mermaid and Oliver.

Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda Four will be shown at the Old Market Hall.

Further details can be found at: https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/