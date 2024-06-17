Shropshire Star
Would a Wolves move for Luton’s stars be mad as a Hatter?

With Wolves having announced Rodrigo Gomes as their first signing of the season, attention will quickly to turn their next arrival of the summer.

By Nathan Judah
Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton.

It’s no secret that a striker remains the priority, but there are many other areas Gary O’Neil is determined to address.

Both O’Neil and sporting director Matt Hobbs have identified a list of targets to improve both the strength and depth of Wolves’ small squad.

It is highly unlikely the club will be breaking transfer records with a new self-sufficiency model now in place.

Value for money will be essential and the hierarchy could target Rob Edwards’ Luton Town.

Despite the Hatters’ relegation, several players impressed during the club’s inaugural Premier League campaign.

Ross Barkley has already been heavily linked with a move to Villa, with other stars also expected to depart.

Edwards still has many close relationships at Molineux following his 10-year association with the club as both a player and coach.

