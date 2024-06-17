Telford police issue list of people arrested and charged over alleged offences in last week

They include people arrested on suspicion of failing to appear for court dates at Telford Magistrates Court.

Craig Dicken, aged 33 of Holly Road, Little Dawley, Telford was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear before Telford Magistrates on June 12.

Ibraham Aliabdullahi, aged 28 of Watling Street, Wellington, Telford was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear before Telford Magistrates on June 10 2024.

Anthony Winfield, aged 40 of Ash Lea Drive, Donnington, Telford was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear before Telford Magistrates on June 5, 2024.

Declan Bailey, 29, of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear before Telford Magistrates on June 10 2024.