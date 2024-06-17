Watch: New surface goes down on Shrewsbury road as new three-day closure starts

The work on the A528 Ellesmere Road will be carried out in three stages until July 5 for stud removal, surface dressing and for white lines to be painted.

This second phase is set to last from Monday to Wednesday from 9.30am to 4pm. The road closure is for surface dressing.

It involved hot tar being laid on the road first, followed by chippings. Anything on the road after it cleared was covered in hot tar and chippings, including what looked like a sweet wrapper blown on to the carriageway.

Residents can still access their properties and businesses on the road remain open during the work. But as only one carriageway was open, it meant some drivers came face to face.

The road closed for the first time last week and is also set to be closed from July 2-5 between 8pm and 6am for white lines to be painted.

Shropshire Council says that while the road is closed there will be a signed diversion in place, and access will be provided to residential properties and businesses within the work area.