Teenager's fundraising dog walk along Wenlock Edge makes tails wag at animal charity

The event took place along Wenlock Edge on Sunday January 14 and attracted 20 participants with a large number of former rescue dogs taking part.

They included Lola - a young Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross Bulldog, Magpie – Cocker Spaniel and Bryan - a Terrier mix all rehomed from Forest Dog Rescue.

Caitlyn’s mum, Leigh Francis, provided a large array of refreshments after the walk and the kind supporters made donations to Forest Dog Rescue.

Her own FDR rescue dog, Bob, was unable to attend on this occasion but was happy to sample a few of the treats afterwards.

Caitlyn said: “They were a lovely group of people who adored their dogs and it was very satisfying to see so many former shelter dogs enjoying a wonderful time with their new owners after enduring such an awful start in life.”

The funds raised will go to help fund the work of Forest Dog Rescue.

If you would like to make a donation please go to Caitlyn’s Go Fund me page.