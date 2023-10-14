Police investigating trailer theft in Albrighton

By Megan Howe

Police officers have confirmed they are investigating a trailer theft in Albrighton.

West Mercia Police

The theft occurred between 4.25pm and 4.35pm on Wednesday, October 11 on Green Lane. The trailer is described as Silver Ifor Williams sheep trailer in good condition.

PC Mandy Cooper, Police SNT Shifnal and Albrighton, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you have information this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 338_i_11102023.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.

"Thank you for your help. It is only by the police and the public working together that we can prevent and detect crime."

