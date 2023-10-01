Motorcyclist dies in crash with van near south Shropshire border

The 63-year-old, who was riding a Suzuki GSXR bike, was involved in a collision with a white Renault Master on Friday at 2.25pm on the A4111 Eardisley Road, outside Kington Medical Practice, Kington.

The rider of the motorcycle sadly died of his injuries, and now police are appealing for anyone who might have dash-cam footage of the incident.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage of it."