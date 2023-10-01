Motorcyclist dies in crash with van near south Shropshire border

By Nick HumphreysSouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a van near the south Shropshire border.

The 63-year-old, who was riding a Suzuki GSXR bike, was involved in a collision with a white Renault Master on Friday at 2.25pm on the A4111 Eardisley Road, outside Kington Medical Practice, Kington.

The rider of the motorcycle sadly died of his injuries, and now police are appealing for anyone who might have dash-cam footage of the incident.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage of it."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Sgt Mike Straughan on 01432 347168 or michael.straughan@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 237i of 29 September 2023.

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News