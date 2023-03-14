Social distancing to be made permanent in border town High Street

Picture: Google Maps

Currently the cobbled section of the High Street near the library in Presteigne is cordoned off to traffic with temporary bollards, allowing pedestrians more room to walk along the pavement and into the town centre.

The measures were put in place to help facilitate social distancing measures during the covid19 pandemic and the work will start on March 20.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, cabinet member for a Greener Powys, said, “In the midst of the pandemic measures to help keep people safe were introduced. Here in Presteigne, as in other towns across the county, the temporary changes have proved so beneficial to businesses, residents and visitors to the towns, they have now been adopted permanently.”

Local member, Councillor Beverley Baynham, is supportive of the plans to make the pavement wider, and said: “Anything that improves the access to the shops and businesses, encouraging more people to easily visit our town centre, is welcomed.

“The widening of the pavement at the end of the High Street was introduced as a temporary measure during Covid, and I am pleased work will be carried out to make it permanent, without losing any on street parking. The work will ensure that the walkway is accessible for all, especially on busy days or for those pushing buggies or using wheelchairs.”

“We appreciate the support this plan has received from local residents and businesses, especially as we realise that there will be a few weeks of disruption whilst the works take place.”