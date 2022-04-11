Families set for an 'eggcellent' Easter weekend at Cambrian Heritage Railways

Volunteer Mathew Higgins is getting egg-cited

The team at Cambrian Heritage Railways will be welcoming children and their families for an Easter treat, including Easter egg hunts with clues left by the Easter bunny, and the making of traditional Easter bonnets.

Families can enjoy a train ride from Oswestry to the new station at Weston Wharf, between April 15 and 18.

CHR chairman Rob Williams said: “We look forward to opening our heritage railway running season from April 15th.

“Easter is a special time of the year and we would like to welcome families to enjoy a trip on our train and get involved in our Easter egg hunt challenge and other activities this weekend.”

Cambrian Heritage Railways will run heritage steam and diesel trains throughout the Easter period and all tickets are 'day rovers' so people can hop on and off as many times as they like.

Pre-booking and information about Easter services is available at cambrianrailways.com