Kia driver airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle crash that closed Kidderminster to Bridgnorth road

The rush hour crash involving four vehicles on the A442 near Coton Lane in Alveley, near Bridgnorth saw the road closed in both directions.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call about the incident at around 5.10pm.

The fire service said three fire engines were despatched to the scene and a couple in a Kia had to be released from their car by the emergency services.

West Mercia Police said the crash involved four vehicles and the driver of the Kia was airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries"

A spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a serious RTC involving four cars on the A442 Coton Lane at Alveley near Bridgnorth yesterday evening (Wednesday) at around 5.10pm.

"The driver and passenger of a Kia were trapped in their car and had to be extricated by the fire service. The driver had suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

"No arrests were made, and the road was re-opened at 1.45am on Thursday."