Hiker with 'multiple injuries' rescued and taken to hospital after fall at Shropshire beauty spot

Emergency service crews including West Mercia Search & Rescue volunteers were mobilised to the Stiperstones at around 3pm yesterday (August 3).

Firefighters from Church Stretton and Minsterley joined the effort, along with the West Midlands Ambulance Service and its Hazardous Area Response Team.

Upon arrival, the rescue team found that a female hiker had sustained a number of injuries following a fall.

Emergency services were called to Stiperstones on Sunday afternoon after a female hiker was injured following a fall. Photo: West Mercia Search & Rescue

After on-scene treatment from paramedics, the crews extracted her from the hillside to an awaiting ambulance, and she was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Search & Rescue said: "This afternoon, our team was called to assist West Midlands Ambulance Service, their Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and Shropshire Fire and Rescue (SFRS) with a casualty extraction from Stiperstones.

"A female hiker had taken an unfortunate fall, sustaining multiple injuries.

"The casualty was treated on scene by WMAS paramedics, then both our volunteer team and SFRS were able to assist with her extraction from the track to an ambulance, where she was transported to the nearest hospital for further medical treatment.

"Another great multi-agency effort, working together to deliver for the community.

"Our volunteers would like to thank our emergency service colleagues and wish the hiker the speediest of recoveries."

A message from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service indicated the incident was under control by 5.40pm.