Emergency crews scrambled to Snailbeach, near Shrewsbury yesterday evening (Wednesday, August 13, 2025) after a man fell and sounded his whistle.

A local man heard the noise, found him and called 999.

Paramedics, two fire engines and West Mercia Search and Rescue were sent to the scene.

Emergency crews rescued an injured walker from a steep hillside at Snailbeach, near Shrewsbury. Picture: West Mercia Search and Rescue

A West Mercia Search and Rescue spokesperson said: " Last night the team were called to support West Midlands Ambulances Service's Hazardous Area Response Team and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service with crews from Church Stretton Fire Station and Minsterley Fire Station to assist an injured walker from Stiperstones.

"The casualty managed to raise awareness of their location by the use of an emergency whistle, which attracted a local man to the area.

"Peter managed to locate the casualty and then called in the emergency services, remaining with the casualty. When the emergency services arrived he then guided them to the casualty.

"This was another fantastic collaborative effort from all involved to bring the casualty from the hill to ensure they receive the correct medical care. Big shout out to the hero of the hour - Peter."

Several people were on the scene to help with the rescue at Snailbeach. Picture: West Mercia Search and Rescue

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 9.55pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘urgent’.

“Crews from Minsterley and Church Stretton assisted the ambulance service with carrying one casualty down a steep proximity using a stretcher.

“Crews left the casualty in the care of the ambulance. Lowland rescue and hazardous area response team (HART) also assisted at this incident.”

Emergency crews worked by torchlight late last night as they rescued an injured walker from a hillside at Snailbeach. Picture: West Mercia Search and Rescue

Firefighters were there for almost three hours until just before midnight.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.