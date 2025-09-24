Shropshire Star
I visited a bustling village on the edge of the Shropshire Hills and found friendly locals and a thriving social scene

Pontesbury is a village in name but a bustling town in spirit - with various shops, school, library and thriving community life, it proves small places can have big personalities.

By Megan Jones
Pontesbury might be a village by name, but boasting its own library, primary school and medical practice, I'm sure the locals would forgive you for mistaking it for a town.

Unlike many other former coal mining areas, Pontesbury has slipped into the 21st century with great ease, and today serves as a popular centre for the surrounding hamlets.

Pontesbury, on the edge of the Shropshire Hills
Don't let the size of the place fool you though, if you weren't convinced of the worthiness of its village status - the local councillor is also the village's butcher/greengrocer/purveyor of baked goods. 

Hignetts of Pontesbury is a jack-of-all-shops dating back to 1919. It's an amazing store, with locally sourced rapeseed oil, jams and chutneys, on shelves next to kimchi and tiny Italian biscuits. 

Nick Hignett, local councillor and owner of Hignetts of Shrewsbury
