Minsterley Show returns this weekend with motor stunts, agricultural displays and family entertainment

Neale Manning, and one of the organisers: Shannon Onions holding baby: Lottie Onion-Lee 14 months. Show family: Seth Williams 13 (in red), Edward Sandells 7 (White T), Jonty Sandells 6 (Shrewsbury top) and in navy blue T is: Hugh Williams 10.

The 147th annual Minsterley Show will be returning to its usual showground this Saturday, August 19, with a number of farmers from across the county taking part.

From displays and competitions involving cattle, sheep, dogs and horses, to motorcycle stunts, arts and crafts and a circus workshop, there's plenty for people to get involved in.

Chairman of the Minsterley Show, Neale Manning said: "We've got good entries in the horse and the stock section and we've sold every trade stand.

"Everything is looking good, including the weather forecast. It's all looking good at the showground and it's all coming together nicely, it's our usual site – the same as last year.

"There's always something a bit different at Minsterley Show. The main attraction this year is Moto-Stunts International, who will be doing lots of quad-biking and vehicle stunts – jumping through fire.

"In the horse section we have people qualifying for national events. We've got sheep shearing, we have goats, an animal man and a jester. It's a day for people to see old friends and make new friends as well."

With more than 30 years experience, Moto-Stunts International will be taking to the main ring this year to perform stunts on quads, motorbikes and a mini monster Jeep.

There will be a food hall and a village green section filled with family-friendly entertainment, including donkey rides, circus workshops and a children's arts and crafts tent.

The horticultural marquee will be set up for people to admire the talents of participating traders, while also giving visitors the opportunity to make something of their own to take home.

This year's Minsterley Show will be raising money to help send more trucks over to the frontline in Ukraine, as part of the Pick-ups for Peace project.

It comes after show president David Evans drove a pick-up filled with supplies over to a military base in Lviv in May, in an experience which he said would "stay [with him] forever".

The vehicles are used to deliver much-needed items to the frontline – including warm clothing and generators – and to the communities which are most impacted by the conflict.

David was so moved by the trip that he is determined to raise more money to send more trucks to help the people of Ukraine.

He will be at Minsterley Show on the Saturday with collection buckets – people will be asked to donate and, if they wish, put their name in a draw to help deliver the next Pick-ups for Peace convoy to Ukraine.

To make a donation to the Pick-ups for Peace fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Minsterley-Show-pickups4peace