Council responds to concerns about lack of signage for Shrewsbury park-and-ride site

Temporary signs were installed while the nearby Bellway Homes housing development was under construction. However, both residents and visitors have reported difficulty locating the Meole Brace park-and-ride site due to the limited signage.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star last week, visitors said they "got lost" trying to find the facility, while a resident also raised issues.

Shropshire Council has acknowledged the problem and confirmed that efforts to improve the situation have begun.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: "We’re aware of concerns relating to the Meole Brace park-and-ride signage, which has seen temporary signs in place while the Bellway Homes housing development was built.

"We know this hasn’t been ideal for people wanting to use the park-and-ride site but we’re working to resolve the situation and hope to have a solution in place shortly."

The concerns come just months after service improvements were made to Shrewsbury’s park-and-ride system.

In June, the council increased bus frequency at all three park-and-ride sites - Meole Brace, Harlescott, and Oxon - with buses now running into the town centre every 12 minutes at peak times, up from every 20 minutes.