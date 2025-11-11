Robber who barged brave Sports Direct worker to the ground as he tried to make off with £600 of clothes is jailed

Aaron Bate and two other men entered the Sports Direct store in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, at about 10am on June 11 this year and began picking out clothes, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

They soon aroused a store supervisor's suspicion, prosecutor Alexa Carrier told the court on Monday (November 10).

Fearing that the men intended to leave the store without paying, the supervisor moved to the entrance where she switched the doors from automatic to manual control.

Store CCTV played to the court showed the three men, led by Bate, carrying £607 of clothes, seeing what the woman was doing and immediately following her to the door.