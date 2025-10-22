Trial of Shrewsbury night-time bus services to begin next month

Funding has been secured to launch a Shrewsbury night bus trial, following calls from local businesses, hospitality workers and evening visitors for improved late-night transport options.

The service, supported by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, will begin operating from November 24 for six weeks until December 23, as part of a pilot to assess the demand for a regular night bus in the town.

The bus will pick up passengers from a number of stops in Shrewsbury town centre up to midnight, Monday to Saturday.

The initiative is part of a collaboration between Shrewsbury BID, Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Arriva, with the backing of Julia Buckley MP and the Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group.

A spokesperson for Shrewsbury BID said that Shrewsbury’s businesses, particularly those in the evening and night-time economy, have long highlighted the need for safe, reliable transport options after hours to support staff, residents and visitors.

Funding has been secured for a night bus trial in Shrewsbury

The trial will test the feasibility of a longer-term service and help gather data on travel patterns and demand.

There will be three routes for the night bus, the N11, N25 and N27.

The buses will cover the same routes as they do by day on the way to Gains Park, Harlescott and Bayston Hill, with some additional stops in the town centre. They will also stop in the town’s park and ride car parks.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “This has been a frequently requested improvement from businesses and workers in the town centre.

"Late-night transport is essential for helping customers get home safely, supporting those who work in hospitality and retail, and strengthening our night-time economy.

“We’re really pleased to see the Big Town Plan Partnership come together to make this trial possible, it’s a great example of how collaboration can deliver practical benefits for Shrewsbury.”

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury said: “I’m thrilled that funding has been secured for the Night Bus trial.

"When I established the Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group, this was one of the top priorities raised by local businesses and residents to increase safe access to our nighttime economy.

“By working together, we’ve been able to get this idea back on the table and turn it into action. Increasing bus services in Shrewsbury has always been a keen focus of my work.

"I hope this pilot will show how much demand there is for late-night public transport in Shrewsbury.”

More information and future updates can be found online at: shrewsburymoves.com/nightbus