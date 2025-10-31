Car showroom and former petrol station near Shrewsbury to become care company headquarters

Shropshire Care Ltd has been given the green light to move into the former Bayfield Vehicle Hire in Bayston Hill near Shrewsbury.

The site, on the corner of the A49 and Lyth Hill Road, operated as a Shell service station until it closed when the nearby Esso garage was built off the Dobbies roundabout following the construction of the A5 bypass in 1992.

The site then became a car showroom and has been used by several car hire companies over the years.