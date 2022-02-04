Shrewsbury police action over egg-throwing incidents

Officers in Bayston Hill have urged the public to help them tackle anti-social behaviour and to get in touch with their concerns.

A spokesman said: "We are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in Bayston Hill. Following reports of egg throwing, we have taken action.

"Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, to their community or to their environment. This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed. It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance.

"If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or report this to us online. In an emergency, if you or your property are at risk or a crime is in progress call 999.

"The police, local authorities and other community safety partner agencies, such as Fire & Rescue and social housing landlords, all have a responsibility to deal with anti-social behaviour and to help people who are suffering from it.