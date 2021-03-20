Locum Clerk to the council, Shaun Jones, has launched a Your Parish Council Needs You campaign to attract interest in what he calls the ambitious and forward looking council.

He says councillors of the future will shape Bayston hill, from getting involved in providing space for young people to helping the council become more eco-friendly.

"I have been employed by a handful of Parish/Community Councils since 2015 and Bayston Hill Parish Council is ambitious and forward looking," he said.

"There is one concern I have, that more community minded residents need to seriously consider joining the Council and help make your village an even more desirable place to live.

"There are 15 seats on the council and they should all be occupied.

"If you have a young family it is important your voice is heard. The youngsters need great places to exercise and have fun - there is already a commitment to develop an indoor sports hall and you could help shape this.

"You may be interested in how the world is to arrest carbon emissions and there is no better place to start than here in your village. Your Council has already resolved to be Carbon Net Zero by 2035 and, with your drive and enthusiasm that could be sooner."