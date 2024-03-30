'No no no!' Villagers fear plans for 114 homes will mean a 'tarmac jungle' on their doorsteps
Villagers have hit out at plans for 114 new homes, fearing the "quiet and peaceful" area will become a "tarmac jungle" with strained
Redrow Homes has submitted the proposal for the homes off the west side of Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury.
The developer says the complex would comprise 17 five-bed homes, 22 four-beds, 34 three-beds, 33 two-beds and eight one-beds.
It is the third time plans have been lodged for homes on the site - and this latest incarnation has not gone down well with residents.
Several objections have been submitted to the planning application, including one from Mrs Louise Hotchkiss.
She said: "The added 150+ cars a day driving down this road to work, school run, shopping etc would be completely detrimental to the area.