Boy, 15, punched in Shrewsbury racist attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to the racially aggravated assault, which happened in Lythwood Road, Bayston Hill on Monday, June 15.

The 15-year-old victim was racially abused and punched in the eye.

It comes after huge support for the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks. Shrewsbury Quarry has held two anti-racism protest marches.

A police spokeswoman said: "The suspect is described as a white male aged around 16 to 17 years old, 6ft tall with ginger hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with North Face trousers. He made off in the direction of Lythwood estate in Bayston Hill.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses."

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/49318/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org