Council to continue supporting controversial Shrewsbury movement strategy

Shropshire Council has faced widespread criticism over work to install a cycle lane and “floating bus stop” along Castle Foregate as part of the gyratory scheme near the town's railway station.

Major concerns have been raised over traffic congestion and the ability of firefighters and other emergency crews to reach serious incidents quickly.

At a Shrewsbury Town Council meeting this week Councillor Alan Mosley (Labour, Castlefields and Ditherington) called for an independent review of the scheme due to the "publicity and reputational damage" caused, and shortcomings identified by a task and finish group.

“I’m not against the movement strategy and I still advocate it by and large,” said Councillor Mosley.

“But since the scheme was launched, certain things have happened.

“It raises questions about capacity and capability of those who are responsible for the highways schemes, and who will be responsible for implementation of the movement strategy.

“When the movement strategy was consulted on, there were more people who were dissatisfied than those who were.

“I think there is a pushback to try and reascertain the principles of the movement strategy and engage more with the public and stakeholders, to learn the lessons, and people’s experience of it.”

Shrewsbury Town Council will continue to support the town's movement strategy. Picture: Shropshire Council

Councillor Mosley therefore asked that no further work should be done until an independent review is carried out, and there is assurance that finance is available. His motion was seconded by fellow Labour councillor Rosemary Dartnall (Column and Sutton).

However, Councillor Rob Wilson (Lib Dem, Copthorne) proposed an amendment, seconded by Councillor Julian Dean (Greens, Porthill).

He wanted part of Councillor Mosley’s motion deleted, and replaced with the words: “This council notes that on 26 February 2026, Shropshire Council cancelled the North West Relief Road (NWRR) due to it being unaffordable.

“We further note that this council in the 2021 to 2025 term repeatedly opposed the building of the NWRR while also supporting the Shrewsbury Movement and Public Space Strategy (SMPSS).

“This was based on the fact that the SMPSS, commissioned by the Big Town Plan, was written with or without the NWRR. This happened due to the opposition of Shrewsbury Town Council to the NWRR. This council resolves to continue is support for the SMPSS.”

His amendment was approved by fellow councillors.

“We know the gyratory scheme has not been implemented well – there are a lot of flaws, and a lot of work trying to resolve that,” said Councillor Wilson, who is Shropshire Council’s portfolio holder for transport and economic growth

“But, I think, to tie that with the wider movement strategy is stretching it quite a bit.”

He accused Councillor Mosley of “sitting on the fence” – saying he has supported the movement strategy for the past four years.

“He wants a full review of it, and is also worried about the cost,” said Councillor Wilson.

“He talks about alternatives, but hasn’t proposed any. He talks about a lack of public support, but on the Big Town website, it says in 2024, there were 4,000 responses collected.

“Councillor Mosley said 'the overall response has been very positive, which is great to see'.

“How is that different now? It was fine then, but not now. If we are to have better public transport, as the MP for Shrewsbury keeps saying, we need to do something about traffic in the town – you can’t have one without the other, it’s not possible. I do worry about the cost and starting again.”

Councillor Bernie Bentick (Lib Dem, Meole) said he strongly supports the amendment, adding that to suggest that the gyratory issue represents the whole of the plan is not credible.

“I hope the Shrewsbury Big Plan moves into execution and delivery as soon as it can,” he said.

However, Councillor Harry Hancock-Davies (Reform UK, Battlefield), said people feel endangered by the current configuration of the gyratory.

“Until you remove the floating bus stop and the cycleway, then people won’t feel safe in our town,” he said.

“We’ve asked multiple times for evidence. It’s a disgrace this is continuing because people’s lives are being put at risk.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Emma Micklebrank (Greens, Radbrook) said it would be better to educate people rather than to scrap the whole system because one aspect isn’t working.